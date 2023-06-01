Kingston E-Liquids and Innokin Partner on Vape

U.K. e-liquid brand Kingston E-liquids has partnered with Innokin on the Podbar Salts Endura S1 kit to address issues surrounding disposables, reports PR Newswire.

The Endura S1 is a refillable, rechargeable device and is offered in a co-branded package containing Kingston’s new Podbar Salts e-liquid. The Podbar Salts Endura S1 starter kit delivers approximately 3,500 puffs using the included 10 mL bottle and is Tobacco Products Directive compliant.

“We always look to deliver quality and value to our customers and don’t believe there should have to be a compromise to achieve this,” said John Wilson, managing director of Kingston E-liquids. “The Podbar Salts Endura S1 allows our customers to experience true Kingston flavors at a fraction of the cost of disposables with all the convenience they demand. Partnering with Innokin has helped us offer a better solution for transitioning smokers, and we look forward to developing this important part of our customer experience.”