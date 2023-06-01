Mckinney Appoints Fearon as Chief Scientific Officer

McKinney Regulatory Science Advisors has appointed Ian Fearon as its new chief scientific officer.

Fearon brings over 15 years of experience in the field of tobacco harm reduction, with a specific focus on clinical and behavioral studies of these products. His deep understanding of regulatory submissions in the United States and Europe will enable McKinney Regulatory Science Advisors to provide unparalleled support and guidance to clients navigating the complex regulatory landscape.

Prior to joining McKinney Regulatory Science Advisors, Fearon held key leadership positions at renowned organizations in the industry. As the senior director of clinical and regulatory affairs EMEA at Juul Labs, he played a vital role in advancing the scientific understanding of tobacco and nicotine products and supporting the Juul premarket tobacco product application submission.

Fearon also served as the director of tobacco research at Celerion, where he contributed significantly to the development of clinical evidence to support regulatory filings. Furthermore, his tenure as principal scientist and head of clinical research at BAT solidified his reputation as a thought leader in this space, according to McKinney Regulatory Science Advisors. Fearon has published more than 60 papers, including more than 20 on tobacco/nicotine product assessment, which have generated more than 3,200 citations.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ian as our chief scientific officer,” said Willie McKinney, CEO of McKinney Regulatory Science Advisors. “His extensive experience and deep knowledge of tobacco and nicotine science and worldwide regulations make him an invaluable asset to our team. With Ian’s guidance, we will continue to provide exceptional scientific and regulatory consulting services to our clients, facilitating their success in bringing innovative consumer products to market.”

As the chief scientific officer, Fearon will oversee the company’s scientific operations, lead strategic initiatives and drive innovation in the regulatory science domain.