Staking a Claim?

Rethinking the modified-risk tobacco products approval process.

By Cheryl K. Olson

It seemed an excellent test case for a new system. After role-playing a U.S. Food and Drug Administration Tobacco Products Scientific Advisory Committee (TPSAC) member, listening to Altria’s presenters rehearse their pitch, that was my impression. I thought that Copenhagen Snuff would likely sail through the modified-risk tobacco product (MRTP) application process.

Sold in some form since the 19th century, the product was well understood. From a regulatory perspective, it was comfortably dull. The reduced-harm claim Altria sought to put on Copenhagen’s label seemed indisputably true: “If you smoke, consider this: Switching completely to this product from cigarettes reduces risk of lung cancer.”

In February 2019, the TPSAC review panel voted 8-0 that the claim was scientifically accurate. Said panel chair Robin Mermelstein, “I am hearing a consensus that this was an understandable statement. It was clear,” and “I think it is a reasonable place to start in messaging.”

Forty-nine months later, the FDA finally authorized Copenhagen Classic Snuff as a MRTP.

“No tobacco product is safe or ‘FDA approved,’ so those who do not use tobacco products shouldn’t start,” said the director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products (CTP), Brian King, in the March 2023 press release. “But tobacco products do exist on a spectrum of risk, with those that are smoked having the greatest risk. In this case, the FDA’s scientific review found that if an adult smoker completely switched from cigarettes to this smokeless product, it would reduce their risk of getting lung cancer.”

How could it take so long to approve the obvious: that complete switching to a (familiar) smokeless product from cigarettes reduces risk of lung cancer? This invites a fresh critical look at the MRTP process: its origin, utility and potential future.