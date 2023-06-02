Decline in Egyptian Smokers

The percentage of smokers in Egypt decreased from 17.3 percent in 2020 to 16.8 percent in 2022, according to surveys conducted by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS), reports Egyptian Streets.

The data shows that smoking is more prevalent among men, with 33.8 percent of males over the age of 15 being smokers compared to 0.3 percent of women. The age group with the highest smoking rates was 35–45 years old (22.1 percent) followed closely by the 45–54 age range (21.6 percent).

Among those aged 15 to 24, 11.7 percent smoke. There was no significant difference between smoking rates in urban and rural areas.