India Requires Tobacco Warnings on Streaming

India is requiring streaming sites like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video to show prominent warnings about smoking and tobacco use in shows where tobacco products are portrayed, reports Reuters.

The Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Amendment Rules 2023 require streaming services to display “anti-tobacco health spots” that are at least 30 seconds long at the start and middle of a program. The services also have to display an anti-tobacco health warning as a “static message” at the bottom of the screen when tobacco products are displayed. Audio-visual disclaimers about the negative effects of tobacco use are also required.

“India’s new regulations will ensure that streaming services are not the next vehicle for Big Tobacco’s aggressive targeting of Indian youth,” said Yolonda Richardson, a Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids executive.

If streaming sites fail to adhere to the new rules, the federal government will take suo moto action.