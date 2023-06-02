Innovative Focus

Keynote: Flora Okereke, head of global regulatory insights and foresights at BAT

Conversations on the regulatory environment in the nicotine industry can be complicated. During her keynote, Flora Okereke, head of global regulatory insights and foresights at BAT, told attendees that regulation is important because many of the industry’s tobacco harm reduction goals can be enhanced by the policy environment. However, regulation can also create an obstacle.

Okereke said that beyond regulatory policy, innovation is driving the transformation from both within the manufacturing supply chain and the retail sector. “In the past year, there has been a huge upheaval as a result of innovation, as a result of acquisitions, as a result of what we are doing in a journey to transform our industry,” she said. “You can see this in the amount of products that are new and coming to the markets, and the technologies that are coming up, and the kind of ways that we are monitoring environmental issues.”

Additionally, the nicotine industry is no longer made up exclusively by major tobacco companies. Most of the innovations, such as e-cigarettes, were developed by entities outside the traditional tobacco sector. When considering the regulatory environment for next-generation products, Okereke said that regulators should not regulate blindly and must take the time to consider the impacts regulation can have on harm reduction goals.

“I will say that because of the transformation, because of the eagerness for us to move from smoking tobacco to our newer products, expectations that are being made without proper milestones are going to create problems,” she explained. “I can [also] tell you regulation, while it is not something that you do daily, it’s a critical accelerant—a critical catalyst for our industry. It can derail what we are doing, but also, it can support a moving forward. This is why we have to not ignore it and put our head under the table but to face it squarely and be constructive as to how we look at it.”

One of the potentially most impactful regulatory decisions being considered that could affect nicotine is environmental policy. Okereke said that environmental protection is now at the top of everyone’s agenda: many governments, many nongovernmental organizations, and it’s a public policy priority. There is even an environmental meeting at the global level being held by the United Nations trying to formulate a treaty similar to the World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control that, when it comes to plastics, is probably going to change our industry, she said.

“The tobacco control advocates are calling on the prohibition of filters, on disposables, on the treatment of waste,” said Okereke. “This is happening not just at a global level; it is happening in most of the markets. So the sector needs to work together in a constructive manner to agree and determine how it responds to what is coming,” she said. However, if governments can put in place a regulation that permits companies to give clear communications to consumers to help them understand the relative risk of various products, that kind of regulation would be a catalyst that should work for everyone.

“If the regulator would look at some of these new products … and understand that the relative risk means that they could be incentivized, maybe in a fiscal way, that will enable adults who would like to move away from smoking to make that movement because we all believe that what they want, what society wants and to some degree what some smokers want, or our consumers, is to have the choice to move to a reduced-risk product,” said Okereke.

Another major issue driving regulation is concern about youth access, especially in relation to next-generation products such as disposable vaping devices. “It’s almost the underpinning reason that justifies why regulators are taking very extreme measures,” said Okereke. “And I think it’s important that we look at it. I think it’s important that we find a solution that addresses this issue,” she said. “It is also because of this, the regulators say, [that] issues like flavors are being treated negatively. Whether you are a manufacturer or a person in the supply chain, [it] is important that we find the right solution to address [youth access].”

Okereke also discussed the latest regulatory trend: tobacco “endgame” legislation, which is a tool to end the use of tobacco. Unfortunately, some countries are looking beyond tobacco and using that concept to call for an end to nicotine in any form. “Please don’t ignore the endgame scenario and think that it refers only to cigarettes,” she cautioned. “It doesn’t.”

In the end, Okereke said that all sectors of the nicotine industry must join together to fight for sensible harm reduction policies that drive consumers away from combustible tobacco products. Now is the time to work together to give the government a single message that less risky nicotine products have a role to play in smoking cessation, she insisted. “We need to defend and protect that space for all of us, especially during the upcoming COP10 in Panama later this year,” she said.

Okereke also urged the industry to stress to regulators the value of harm-reduction products ahead of the WHO gathering. “I think it is time for you to use your access to your government,” she said. “Remember, the parties are the ones mandated to make decisions at this meeting. Countries have the mandate to raise their voice and their opinion.”