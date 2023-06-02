Special Report: Diversifying Malawi’s Economy
Depending on the season and on who you ask, tobacco accounts for between 40 and 70 percent of Malawi’s export earnings.
In a good season, the golden leaf generates a relative level of wealth in the countryside and earns the nation much-needed foreign currency to import the products and services it cannot produce at home.
In a bad season, there will be poverty in the villages.
Read our special report to learn how Malawi is diversifying to make its economy more resilient and prepare for a future with less tobacco.
Broadening the Base
Malawi seeks to reduce its heavy reliance on tobacco.
Enduring Demand
Malawi burley remains popular even as global smoking rates stagnate
Back to Normal
Following a record low harvest in 2022, Malawi has produced a more typical crop this season.
Fungi Fever
Mushrooms sprout new opportunities for Malawi.
From Imports to Orchards
Rebuilding Malawi’s banana value chain.
Coping with the COP
Offsetting the rising cost of production
More from Malawi
Malawi Earns $64 Million From Tobacco
But the country will need to earn more to alleviate its severe balance-of-trade crisis.
Malawi Growers Encouraged by Prices
The earnings will help offset the significantly increased cost of production this growing season.
Malawi Tobacco Auction Floors Open
About 20,000 bales have been presented; 2,600 are expected to be sold opening day.
Deloitte Fined for Audit of Malawi Leaf Company
Financial statements included $1.2 million in fictitious sales to Eastern Co.
Mixed Sentiments as Markets Open in Africa
Zimbabwean growers anticipate strong demand, while Malawi farmers ask for intervention.
Tobacco Commission Malawi Returns to Profit
Reforms implemented in 2021 boosted the parastatal’s financial performance.
Minister: Tobacco Will Remain Cash Crop
But Malawi is simultaneously exploring alternatives sources of income.
Growers Protest Rejections and Prices
Sales at the Malawi’s Kanengo Auction floors are temporarily suspended.
Malawi: Farmers Threaten to Quit
Grower representatives insist contract prices are too low to sustain their operations.
Russia Lifts Ban on Malawi Tobacco
The country’s phytosanitary supervision agency is satisfied with Malawi’s response to pest concerns.
Malawi Child Labor Case to Proceed
U.K. tobacco firms fail in their bid to have the court case thrown out.
U.S. Clears Malawi Imports from Premium
The company has proven that its supply chain is free of forced labor and child labor, says CBP.
Malawi President Urges Diversification
The golden leaf is ‘in terminal decline’ as a foreign exchange earner, says Chakwera
This is a Man’s World
Bridging the gender gap will help women and strengthen Malawi’s economy.
Malawi Minister Furious Over Rejections
Buyers have reportedly rejected up to 72 percent of Malawi leaf presented for sale.