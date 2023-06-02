    Special Report: Diversifying Malawi’s Economy

    Depending on the season and on who you ask, tobacco accounts for between 40 and 70 percent of Malawi’s export earnings.

    In a good season, the golden leaf generates a relative level of wealth in the countryside and earns the nation much-needed foreign currency to import the products and services it cannot produce at home.

    In a bad season, there will be poverty in the villages.

    Read our special report to learn how Malawi is diversifying to make its economy more resilient and prepare for a future with less tobacco.

    Back to Normal

    Following a record low harvest in 2022, Malawi has produced a more typical crop this season.

