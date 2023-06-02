    Special Report: Zimbabwe’s Tobacco Transformation Plan

    Photo: Taco Tuinstra

    Convinced that its earnings fall short of potential, Zimbabwe has set out to capture more value from its tobacco business.

    By growing the crop and moving up the value chain, the country aims to build a $5 billion tobacco industry by 2025.

    Will it succeed? Read our special report about the challenges and opportunities associated with Zimbabwe’s Tobacco Value Chain Transformation Plan.

    The Man Behind the Plan

    Zimbabwe’s minister of agriculture, Anxious Jongwe Masuka, explains how the country will build a $5 billion tobacco industry by 2025.

    Failure to Launch

    Zimbabwe’s attempt to diversify into cannabis is proving more challenging than some anticipated.

    Great Expectations

    Cavendish Lloyd has started growing low-nicotine flue-cured tobacco in Zimbabwe for shisha applications.

