Special Report: Zimbabwe’s Tobacco Transformation Plan
Convinced that its earnings fall short of potential, Zimbabwe has set out to capture more value from its tobacco business.
By growing the crop and moving up the value chain, the country aims to build a $5 billion tobacco industry by 2025.
Will it succeed? Read our special report about the challenges and opportunities associated with Zimbabwe’s Tobacco Value Chain Transformation Plan.
The Man Behind the Plan
Zimbabwe’s minister of agriculture, Anxious Jongwe Masuka, explains how the country will build a $5 billion tobacco industry by 2025.
The Scientific Approach
Boosting production through innovation
The Trade’s Perceptive
Leaf merchants urge sustainable growth.
‘Not Really a Gamble’
Leaf dealers look forward to a good quality crop.
Iranian Tobacco Co. to Build in Zimbabwe
The plan dovetails with Zimbabwe’s desire to capture more value from tobacco.
CRP to Build $80 million Plant in Harare
The project fits with Zimbabwe’s desire to capture more value from its tobacco business.
Failure to Launch
Zimbabwe’s attempt to diversify into cannabis is proving more challenging than some anticipated.
Great Expectations
Cavendish Lloyd has started growing low-nicotine flue-cured tobacco in Zimbabwe for shisha applications.
The Smoke That Thunders
A cigar manufacturer hopes to move Zimbabwe’s tobacco exports up the value chain.
Excitement at First Shisha Tobacco Sales
The first bale of shisha tobacco sold for $5, and the highest price was $5.30.
TIMB Introduces Natural Air Curing Systems
The NACS will help prevent farmers from losing leaf due to lack of space in curing facilities.
Zimbabwe: Prices up as Auctions Open
Favorable growing conditions have contributed to a good quality crop.
Zimbabwe: Optimism Ahead of Sales Season
The country’s tobacco auctions will open March 8 with an official ceremony at the TSF.
Zimbabwean Farmers Anticipate High Prices
Grower representatives credit favorable weather and improved curing methods.
Zimbabwe Marketing Dates Announced
Sales at the auction floors will start at 9 a.m.
Larger Leaf Quality and Volume Expected
The Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board is still assessing crops.
Zimbabwe Debates Curing Fuel Options
Sustainably produced wood is better than coal, say farmer representatives.
Buyer Loses License Over Side Marketing
Leanrise illegally leased its license to a third party, says Zimbabwean regulator.
Zimbabwe Keen to Move up the Value Chain
The long-time leaf exporter wants to enter more lucrative segments of the business.
Power Shortages Hamper Zim Curing
The country’s largest hydroelectric plant is not working due to low water levels.
Zim Farmers Pleased with Early Tobacco
Growers have planted 53,571 ha of tobacco, compared with 38,312 ha the previous season.
Tobacco Damaged by Fake Chemicals
Zimbabwean inspectors suspect some farmers applied a banned pesticide to their crops.
Iranian Tobacco Mulls Investment in Zimbabwe
The company wants to reduce the costs associated with working through middlemen.
Voedsel Banned From Contracting Farmers
The Zimbabwean leaf merchant has failed to pay farmers, according to the regulator.