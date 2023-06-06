Conference of Mayors Approves Flavor Ban

At their annual meeting in Columbus, Ohio, the U.S. Conference of Mayors approved a resolution that supports prohibiting all flavored tobacco products, including flavored e-cigarettes, menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars.

The Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids (CTFK) welcomed the move. “We are grateful for the strong leadership provided by the sponsors of this resolution, including Mayors Andy Schor of Lansing, Michigan, Justin Bibb of Cleveland, Ohio, Satya Rhodes-Conway of Madison, Wisconsin, and Alix Desulme of North Miami, Florida,” said John Bowman, the CTFK’s executive vice president for U.S. programs, in a statement.

According to the CTFK, youth e-cigarette use remains a public health crisis driven by flavored products. In 2022, over 2.5 million U.S. youth were current e-cigarette users, and 85 percent of them reported using flavored products.

The resolution also supports prohibiting menthol cigarettes.