CTP Announces Regulatory Science Forum

The U.S Food and Drug Administration Center for Tobacco Products (CTP) will a hold a forum titled “Advancing Regulatory Science Through Innovation” on June 13-14.

This free, virtual forum is open to the public, industry, academia, patient advocates, sister agencies and current or potential FDA collaborators. Forum attendees will explore how FDA’s researchers use novel science and technologies to inform regulatory decisionmaking.

This year’s keynote address will be given by Murray Lumpkin, deputy director of integrated development at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

FDA scientific experts and nationally renowned scientists will present and answer questions on improving clinical and post-market evaluation, empowering patients and consumers and advancing products based on novel technologies, among other topics.

To register, click here.