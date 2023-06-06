ITC Scales Up Sustainable Packaging Offerings

ITC reaffirmed that it is scaling up its investment in innovative and eco-friendly packaging solutions that can substitute single-use plastics. The company sustained its plastic neutrality status for the second consecutive year by sustainably managing 60,000 MT of plastic waste in fiscal year 2023, which is more than the amount of packaging utilized.

“At ITC, we have put in place comprehensive interventions for waste management with focus on plastics,” said B. Sumant, executive director of ITC. “Our paperboards, paper and packaging businesses continue to pioneer sustainable packaging solutions that can substitute single-use plastics. Many of our brands and businesses have also innovated to reduce the usage of plastics in line with our commitment to create a positive environmental footprint.”

ITC has pioneered sustainable packaging options through extensive research conducted at its Life Sciences and Technology Centre on laminated and molded fiber platforms, among others. It has developed a range of eco-friendly products, including recyclable paperboards named FiloPack and FiloServe as well as two biodegradable paperboards, OmegaBev and OmegaBarr.