U.S. Combustibles Hamper BAT’s Performance

British American Tobacco (BAT) reaffirmed its annual revenue and profit forecasts on June 6, but acknowledged that its performance in the United States has been hampered by weaker cigarette demand.

“I am pleased with our performance in a number of key areas,” said BAT recently appointed CEO Tadeu Marroco in his first trading update. “We increased the number of consumers of non-combustible products by a further 900,000 in Q1, driving good revenue growth and further reducing losses of New Categories means we are on track to deliver our £5 billion [$6.2 billion] revenue ambition in 2025, with profitability in 2024, irrespective of the timing of the transfer of our Russian and Belarusian businesses.

“Outside the U.S., combustible brands have been performing well as we address portfolio gaps and optimize pricing. Consistently driving value from our combustibles brands is critical, as they deliver substantial cash returns and generate value to fund New Categories and our transformation.

“We are also making good progress towards de-leveraging our balance sheet, supporting our ambition to sustainably return excess cash to shareholders.