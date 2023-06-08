Hawaii Bans Import of E-Cigarettes and E-Liquids

Hawaii has banned the shipping of e-cigarettes or other tobacco products, reports the Star Advertiser.

Under the new legislation, a person who knowingly and unlawfully ships vaping and other tobacco products valued at less than $10,000 could face misdemeanor charges.

Anything valued above $10,000 would be classified as a class C felony.

Governor Josh Green said this change will help to better regulate smoking products that enter the state.

“Tobacco is poison, and tobacco use continues to be the single most preventable cause of disease that we could deal with, that we can affect when we make good decisions as policymakers; it causes death in the United States, so this is a monumental first step in protecting our keiki from big tobacco,” he said, using a Hawaiian word for children or offspring.

Any business selling vaping products must have a retail tobacco permit from the state. The new law takes effect on July 1.