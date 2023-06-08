Turkmenistan to End Smoking

Turkmenistan President Serdar Berdymukhamedov has launched an “unprecedented” anti-smoking movement, ordering the country to end tobacco use within two years, according to France24.

The movement will include a crackdown on “illegal importations of tobacco products and their sales, including shisha pipes and electronic cigarettes,” said Berdymukhamedov. “Our state will launch a vast anti-tobacco movement of unprecedented size to help expand the tobacco-less countries of the world.”

The president plans for the country to be tobacco-free by 2025. There are currently already strict anti-smoking measures in place, including advertising and public smoking bans.