ATR Signs Letter to Stop Tobacco Prohibitions

Nine advocacy groups, including Americans for Tax Reform, have signed a letter supporting proposed legislation that would deny the U.S. Food and Drug Administration funds to implement its plans for nicotine levels and menthol flavors.

Sections 768 and 769 of the Fiscal Year 2024 Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration and Related Agencies Appropriations bill ensure that no funds provisioned by the bill can be used to implement a maximum nicotine level for cigarettes, to prohibit menthol flavors for cigarettes or cigars or other special flavors for cigars.

The letter notes the impact that tax hikes and bans can have on smuggling and organized crime and warns about a possible expansion of the black market. It also advocates for educating consumers to better empower them to make educated choices.

“The protections included in Sections 768 and 769 of this bill would prevent overreach by regulators that would have significant negative impact on taxpayers, farmers, retailers, consumers, manufacturers, state and local governments and supply chains across the country,” the letter states.