Cambodia: New Tax Stamp Introduced

Cambodia has revealed the features of the new stamp tax to vendors in prime locations across the country, reports Khmer Times. According to the General Department of Taxation (GDT) in a working group with the General Department of Customs and Excises (GDCE), the dissemination and presentation of the obligations and features of the new stamp tax have been conducted in 1,305 places in five different areas.

Tobacco products produced in Cambodia need to be labeled with a tax stamp issued by the GDT, and products imported from other countries need to be labeled with a tax stamp issued by the GDCE, said Ming Ban Kosal, the GDT’s deputy director and co-chief of the working group.

“Both stamp tax for domestically produced and imported tobacco products were produced using a kind of high-quality paper with QR code and safety features that cannot be copied or fraudulently duplicated,” said Kosal.