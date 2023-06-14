Tom Briant Retires from Tobacco Outlet Association

Tom Briant will be retiring from his position as the executive director of the National Association of Tobacco Outlets (NATO).

Briant was instrumental in founding NATO 23 years ago and has grown the association to be a leading voice in the industry, according to a press release.

“I want to express my sincere gratitude to all of those NATO members that I have worked with over the years and who supported the association since it was formed in 2001, and I look forward to seeking new challenges in the industry,” said Briant.

NATO’s mission is to enhance the business interests of retailers that sell tobacco and nicotine products, support the legislative and regulatory interest of its members and encourage the expansion of the retail tobacco and nicotine market in a responsible manner. NATO currently has 66,000 members.

The board of directors has begun a search for the next executive director, and interested candidates should contact Chris Beaulier, board president.