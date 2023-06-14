Zimbabwe: Tobacco Sales Approach $800 Million

Since Zimbabwe’s tobacco auction and contract floors opened in March, at least 256.6 million kg of leaf worth $774.4 million have been sold, according to ZimLive.com. During the same period last year, 165.4 million kg of leaf worth $500.5 million were sold.

The government’s target for tobacco sales was 230 million kg.

The increase in sales has been attributed to good rains and an increase in farmers planting tobacco.

According to the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board, sales have increased 54.72 percent from the same period in 2022.

The average price at auction and contract floors was $3.02 per kilogram, with the highest price at $6.20 per kilogram and the lowest price at $0.10. Rejected bales rose to 88,057 this year from 63,842 in 2022.

“We have surpassed our 2022/2023 target of 230 million kg and are bound to break the all-time record of 259 million kg,” said John Basera, lands and agriculture permanent secretary.