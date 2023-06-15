FDA Urged to Wrap Up E-Cigarette Reviews

U.S. lawmakers are urging the Food and Drug Administration to wrap up its review of pending e-cigarette premarket tobacco product applications, reports Law360.

In a letter to FDA Commissioner Robert Califf, 50 members of Congress requested the agency finalize its review of pending applications for e-cigarette products; deny applications for all nontobacco-flavored e-cigarette products, including menthol; and utilize the enforcement tools that have been given to the agency to remove all synthetic nicotine products from the market, including those with pending applications.

The lawmakers’ call comes after the FDA failed to meet a court-ordered deadline of Sept. 9, 2021, to complete its review of all pending e-cigarette applications submitted to the agency. In its most recent filings with the court, the FDA has indicated that it will not be able to finalize its review of products with the largest market share until December 2023.

“FDA’s repeated delays in removing flavored e-cigarettes from the market is putting children’s health at risk,” said Colorado Representative Diana DeGette in a statement. “FDA needs to step up its enforcement of these harmful products and get them off our store shelves now. Every day that these products remain on the market, the more harm they cause to young people’s health.”

While the FDA has completed its review of many e-cigarette products, it has not yet completed its review of thousands of pending applications—including those for popular products manufactured by Juul Labs, Reynolds Vapor Co. and Smok.

The lawmakers urged the agency to complete its review of all its pending applications no later than Dec. 31, 2023.