Kaival Reports Flat Quarterly Revenues

Kaival Brands Innovations Group reported revenues of $3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, down from $3.1 million in the comparable 2022 quarter. Gross loss was $100,000 compared with a gross profit of $400,000 in the prior-year period.

While sales were slightly down versus the prior year quarter due to customer credits, discounts and rebates, Kaival believes that continued U.S. Food and Drug Administration enforcement of noncompliant electronic nicotine-delivery system products has allowed the company to position its Bidi Stick as a compliant alternative subject to FDA enforcement discretion. The company believes this should also help in securing new orders for the Bidi Stick.

“We remain excited and confident in the future of Kaival Brands,” said Eric Mosser, president and CEO of Kaival Brands, in a statement. “Over the past four months, we signed new broker and distribution agreements for our core Bidi Stick distribution business, focusing on partners that share our vision of regulatory compliance and youth access prevention. We believe we have positioned ourselves for increased sales in the second half of the year.”

In addition to its quarterly results, Kaival announced the renewed distribution of its Bidi Stick in Circle K convenience stores. “As of this week, we have activated over 1,000 new Circle K locations, with the goal of ramping up to 5,000 this year,” said Mosser.

The company also announced the initial shipment of Bidi Sticks to over 900 Kwik Trip and Mapco locations.