Panacea to Distribute Fume in Britain

Panacea Life Sciences Holdings signed an exclusive licensing and distribution agreement with QR Joy to distribute Fume disposable vape devices across the U.K.

“The Panacea distribution division is thrilled to be distributing the Fume product line throughout the U.K. as we see a tremendous opportunity to expand our strategy and diversification into the natural plant-based markets,” said Leslie Buttorff, Panacea CEO and founder, in a statement. “Partnering with such a popular brand like Fume enables us to open new markets while driving revenue and shareholder value for our investment community.”