Azad Jammu and Kashmir to Require Track-and-Trace System

The Central Board of Revenue for Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has instructed all cigarette manufacturers in the state to implement the latest track-and-trace system by Aug. 1, reports Dawn.

“All cigarette manufacturing units in the territory must ensure installation of the latest manual/automatic applicators, including tax stickers/stamps, on the pattern of Pakistan in consultation with the relevant legally authorized license holder company, by Aug. 1, 2023, or else the clearance of their products will be halted followed by initiation of legal action, including closure under rules of the units concerned,” said a spokesperson.

AJK cigarette manufacturers and representatives of the AJK Inland Revenue Department signed agreements on April 14 regarding installation of the track-and-trace system. On May 31, a team from the Federal Board of Revenue’s Directorate General of Digital Initiatives physically visited all cigarette units in AJK along with the legally authorized license holder firm.

Those caught without the correct track-and-trace requirements will face legal action.