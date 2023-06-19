Vietnam Smoking Ban Takes Effect in August

The Vietnam Ministry of Health recently issued Circular No. 11/2023/TT-BYT, which regulates areas where smoking is not allowed, according to Vietnam+.

The circular takes effect Aug. 1, 2023.

According to the circular, smoking will be completely prohibited indoors and on premises at healthcare facilities, educational institutions, facilities providing care and entertainment services for children, facilities or areas with a high risk of fire or explosion, in automobiles, on aircrafts and on metro lines.

Smoking is prohibited indoors at workplaces of state administrative agencies, state-run units, businesses, political organizations, socio-political organizations, social organizations, socio-vocational organizations and other units as well as food service establishments, entertainment facilities, railway stations, wharves, bus stations, religious facilities and places of worship, convention centers, commercial centers, markets, theatres, cultural houses, cinemas, circuses, clubs, sports halls, stadiums, community houses and common areas of apartment buildings and other public places.

Smoking will be prohibited indoors but may be allowed in separate areas at hotels, motels, guest houses, resorts, other tourist accommodations, on public transport including ships and trains, in bars, karaoke parlors and dance halls and in isolation areas at airports.