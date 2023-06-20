PMI Publishes First Human Rights Report

Philip Morris International released its first Human Rights Report, detailing the company’s strategy to promote, respect and protect human rights and its progress to date in implementing its Human Rights Commitment.

PMI’s Human Rights Commitment outlines the foundational principles that need to be respected throughout the operations and value chain by both PMI and its business partners. In 2022, PMI updated its commitment with the company’s latest saliency mapping, sustainability materiality assessment, ongoing due diligence activities and the evolution of the company’s sustainability strategy.

“Establishing a strong foundation and integrating mechanisms into our organization that promote, respect and protect human rights are an essential part of our approach to business,” said Jacek Olczak, CEO, in a statement. “While this can be challenging given the breadth of our operations and the scope and complexity of the issues involved, we believe human rights are an absolute and universal requirement that we are committed to upholding.”

In its Human Rights Report, PMI shares its best practices, lessons learned, main challenges and future actions. It also features country-based case studies and external recognition—such as the inclusion of PMI’s Agricultural Labor Practices in the World Business Council for Sustainable Development’s latest Human Rights Progress Report. PMI actively participates in the Business Commission to Tackle Inequality’s efforts and contributed to the latest report on Tackling Inequality: An Agenda for Business Action.

In addition, PMI’s Human Rights Report includes progress toward achieving its 2025 goal to conduct 10 human rights impact assessments (HRIAs) in the highest risk countries. To date, PMI has completed seven HRIAs, including two in 2022 in Brazil and Malaysia.

PMI’s approach to human rights is grounded in the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights.

“Human rights are inherent to the dignity of human life and a prerequisite for society to prosper,” said Jennifer Motles, chief sustainability officer. “As a global company, we work to uphold human rights both within our organization and across our value chain. We will continue to work with different parts of society in a multi-stakeholder approach to achieve sustainable solutions that comprehensively address systemic human rights issues.”