Egypt Health Minister Bans Smoking at Health Facilities

Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, minister of health and population for Egypt, permanently banned smoking “in all its forms” at all health facilities that provide curative, preventative or rehabilitative services, according to Daily News Egypt.

The ban also includes facilities of the ministry and its affiliated bodies and agencies, according to Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, official spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population. “The director responsible for each facility is obligated to take the necessary measures to prevent smoking in them. In case of violating this decision, the director will be punished according to what the law stipulates, a fine of not less than EGP1,000 [$32.36] and not more than EGP20,000, and the smoker shall be punished with a fine of not less than EGP50 and not more than EGP100,” he said.

The spokesperson added that the law states “a supreme committee for tobacco control shall be formed by a decision of the Prime Minister, headed by the minister of health and with the membership of concerned ministers and representatives of civil society institutions. The health minister shall present the outcomes of the committee in the Cabinet meeting to take the necessary action.”

A specialized department within the Ministry of Health will be established, as allowed by the related laws, by a decision of the minister of justice in agreement with the minister of health, and the department will have the capacity to implement laws related to combating smoking.