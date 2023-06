The Maine state Senate voted in favor of a bill ending the sale of flavored tobacco products across the state, reports WGME.

The bill, which passed 18-16, will now move to the House for further discussion. If passed by the House, it will ban the sale of flavors like mint, vanilla, fruits and menthol. However, the bill will not penalize the use, purchase or possession of flavored products, only the sale by tobacco retailers.