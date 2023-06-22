Serbia to Raise Cigarette Excise

Effective July 1, Serbia will raise the excise duty on cigarettes, reports SeeNews.

The proportional component of the excise duty will remain 33 percent, according to the government, but the specific component will increase to RSD84.25 ($0.78) per pack from RSD82.75 per pack.

The retail price will increase by RSD10 per pack of cigarettes.

The specific component of the excise duty will increase by RSD1.5 every January and July until 2025, according to Serbia’s excise calendar that was adopted at the end of 2020. The increases are to keep Serbia in compliance with European Union standards.