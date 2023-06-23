FDA Issues Warning Letters to 189 Retailers

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued warning letters to 189 retailers for selling unauthorized products, specifically Elf Bar and Esco Bars, according to a press release.

“The FDA is prepared to use all of its authorities to ensure these and other illegal and youth-appealing products stay out of the hands of kids,” said FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf. “We are committed to a multipronged approach using regulation, compliance and enforcement action and education to protect our nation’s youth.”

The warning letters were the result of a nationwide retailer inspection blitz over the past several weeks, according to the FDA.

“All players in the supply chain—including retailers—have a role in keeping illegal e-cigarettes off the shelves,” said Brian King, director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products. “This latest blitz should be a wake-up call for retailers of Elf Bar and Esco Bars products nationwide. If they’re waiting for a personal invitation to comply with the law, they might just get it in the form of a warning letter or other action from the FDA.”

Elf Bar and Esco Bar products do not have the required marketing authorization from the FDA. The FDA has authorized 23 tobacco-flavored e-cigarette products and devices to date. The distribution and sale of unlawfully marketed products is subject to compliance and enforcement action.

As of June 16, the FDA has issued more than 570 warning letters to firms for manufacturing, selling and/or distributing illegal tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, and filed civil money penalty complaints against 12 e-cigarette manufacturers.