Scandinavian Tobacco Welcomes New Employee Representative

The employees of the parent company Scandinavian Tobacco Group have elected a new employee representative for the company’s board of directors, according to a press release.

The newly elected employee representative, Karsten Dam Larsen, replaces the employee-elected representative Trine Eriksen, whose mandate expired in connection with an internal merger of some Danish companies in the group.

Karsten Dam Larsen joins the board of directors effective June 22 and for the remainder of the ordinary term of the current employee-elected board members, which runs until Scandinavian Tobacco Group’s annual general meeting in 2027.