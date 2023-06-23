Zanzibar to Ban Import and Consumption of Shisha, E-Cigs

Zanzibar authorities plan to impose a ban on import and consumption of shisha and e-cigarettes, according to The Citizen.

“We are all witnesses—the consumption of shisha and e-cigarettes has become commonplace, and we shall come up with a special regulatory law to govern those who will have special permits to import and sell shisha or electric cigarettes,” said Masoud Ali Mohammed, Zanzibar’s minister of state, office of the president, regional administrations, local governments and SMZ departments.

Current importers have been advised not to restock products but rather to reach out to authorities for new directives. “Do not order more products after your current stock is depleted,” said the minister. “You will have to follow the new laws that the government is going to issue.”