Portugal Tobacco Use Up

Tobacco consumption in Portugal increased from 48.8 percent in 2017 to 51 percent in 2022, according to The Portugal News and Portugal Resident.

Alcohol consumption also increased while the use of sedatives decreased.

The data is from the V National Survey on the Consumption of Psychoactive Substances in the General Population 2022 promoted by the Service of Intervention in Addictive Behaviors and Dependencies.

The data shows that tobacco is the second most consumed psychoactive substance, below alcohol. About 50 percent of the population 15 years old to 64 years old stated they consumed tobacco at some point in their lives.

“The prevalence of current consumption (in the last 30 days) is always lower than that recorded in the last year,” the study authors stated. “This is due to the fact that the number of experiences without continuity or abandonment during this period does not exceed the new experiences in the last month.”