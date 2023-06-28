Chuck Melander Joins Streamline Group

Streamline Group has added Chuck Melander as the company’s chief strategy officer.

Melander joins Streamline Group as a highly experienced strategic executive recognized for his capabilities in leadership, corporate management, strategic planning, strategy execution, financial analysis, marketing and product development.

Melander most recently spent 16 years at Turning Point Brands as senior vice president of operations, product integrity and quality assurance. Prior to Turning Point Brands, he worked at Swedish Match for 22 years, leading that company’s product development, quality assurance and snus marketing areas.

As Streamline Group’s chief strategy officer, Melander will be working closely with CEO Patrick Mulcahy and Chief Operating Officer Matthew Halvorson to build the company’s growth initiatives around the Juice Head brand family of nicotine products while accelerating the growth in Streamline’s alternative products division.

“Having worked in the nicotine space with leading CPG companies for 40 years, I have never been more excited to be able to join such a talented team of consumer-focused individuals with incredible brands in the nicotine and alternative product category,” said Melander in a statement. “After retiring from Turning Point Brands, I never thought that I would come out of retirement, but after seeing the unlimited growth potential of the organization, I couldn’t pass up such an exciting opportunity.

“We are very excited and confident with our decision to expand our senior leadership team and bring on such an incredible and experienced leader in the nicotine category to the organization,” said Mulcahy. “Chuck’s experience in strategic planning, execution across the organization and ability to act as a true think partner will help us deliver on our long-term vision for Streamline Group. This addition to Streamline reinforces one of our core values of investing in talented people who have a shared vision, immediate impact and growth to our organization.”