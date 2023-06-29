Minister Expresses Support for Tobacco at ITGA Meeting

Zimbabwe’s minister of agriculture, Anxious Masuka, opened the International Tobacco Growers Association’s (ITGA) 2023 Africa regional meeting June-28-29 expressing strong support for the tobacco sector

Growers’ representatives from four of the leading tobacco producing markets in Africa—Malawi, Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe—gathered in Harare to debate the challenges and opportunities facing their sector. Participants requested the support of their governments in the face of multiple threats affecting tobacco production, which brings considerable socioeconomic benefits to the region. Among other topics, they discussed growers’ sustainability efforts and the situation of in their respective markets.

Highlighting the central role of tobacco growing in Zimbabwe’s economy, Masuka provided details about the country’s Tobacco Value Chain Transformation Plan, which is supposed to increase value addition of the crop and improve local earnings (also see “The Man Behind the Plan,” Tobacco Reporter, May 2023). Masuka aims at record volumes, record earnings and record average prices for tobacco growers. He stated that the actions of the World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) are “ill-informed and ill-timed.” “Tobacco in Zimbabwe is an important crop and we are not making any apologies about it,” said Masuka.

Ryan Swales, the president of Zimbabwe Tobacco Association (ZTA), highlighted the important opportunity presented by the meeting in debating the regional and national issues, given the specific challenges attached to the market, predominantly in sustainability.