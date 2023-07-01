A Mixed Bag

Growers continue to struggle with rising production cost, but demand for tobacco remains firm.

By Stefanie Rossel

Challenges abound for the global leaf sector, but there are also opportunities for tobacco farmers, Ivan Genov, manager of tobacco industry analysis at the International Tobacco Growers Association (ITGA), told participants in the organization’s recent regional meeting in Salta, Argentina.

The ITGA recently completed a survey among growers and other stakeholders. “The rising cost of production was consistently put as the primary economic concern in the Americas, Africa, Asia, Europe as well as the Middle East regions,” Genov told Tobacco Reporter. “This dynamic is accelerating and has been particularly worrying in the last two to three marketing seasons. The situation is made worse by other underlying factors, including inflation, price rises of key commodities and growing international tensions, making even more challenging the navigation in global supply chains. All these factors contribute to bringing up the general costs of living and create a natural obstacle in tobacco production.”

In Brazil, for example, the cost of production increased by more than 30 percent on an annual basis; in Zimbabwe, it was more than 20 percent. In most of the leading tobacco producing and exporting countries, the cost of production has been growing at double-digit figures, according to Genov.

In addition, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has impacted the availability and pricing of fertilizers. “The war in Ukraine, along with the massive humanitarian disaster, is also highly problematic in the wider agricultural aspect,” said Genov. “A lot of African and lower income markets are highly dependent on agrifood commodities imported from Russia and Ukraine; wheat was highlighted by the United Nations in the beginning of the conflict. The war has created a shortage of fertilizers as well as a spike in pricing as alternative production routes have to be exploited—often much farther away. This adds to the rising costs of production.”

Worsening U.S.-China relations, meanwhile, could result in more trade barriers for leaf tobacco and other commodities. Inflation pressures, meanwhile, have added to the general expectation of a prolonged period of crisis. There is consensus that cigarette consumption has peaked and is now declining in line with tobacco in the long term. Novel alternatives such as heated-tobacco products contain less tobacco per stick than traditional cigarettes, whereas e-cigarettes require no tobacco at all. The EU Supply Chain Due Diligence Act will bring about more requirements in each step of the production process.