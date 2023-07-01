Best Practices

What to Include in an Environmental Assessment

In general, an EA includes an executive summary, applicant details, description of the proposed action and purpose and need of the proposed action. Further EA sections include the identification of alternatives, including the proposed action and no action alternative, potential environmental impacts of the alternatives (affected environment [or existing conditions] and environmental impacts), cumulative impacts and mitigation measures. An EA is appropriate for submission if it is determined that the impacts of the proposal will not be significant or the FDA concludes a finding of no significant impact. Mitigation measures may be recommended if impacts are anticipated, to reduce them below the significance threshold.

The initial stage of the EA process is building a well-defined project description, covering the purpose and need for the regulatory decision (marketing granted order) that triggers the requirement for an EA under the NEPA. The applicant will also need to include details of product components, product formulation (where applicable) and predicted sales projections for the first and fifth years. It is particularly important to include the mass of individual metals in product hardware components (e.g., devices, pods) to assess potential impacts at the end of life.

A good EA includes a thorough screening and comprehensive modeling of product components (e.g., e-liquid ingredients), with all conclusions and results backed up with hard data. The evaluation of the potential release of materials to the environment should be quantitively assessed, with the resulting potential concentrations in the environment explicitly stated and compared with relevant ecotoxicity standards to determine the possible impact.

Throughout, it is important to appropriately manage confidential information. EAs include both confidential and nonconfidential appendices, and it is important that these are prepared correctly. For example, if there is proprietary information in the e-liquid formulation, this would be best listed in the confidential appendices, as would sales and marketing projections. It can be difficult to know which information is appropriate for inclusion in the confidential apprentices, and working with an experienced team offers the best chance of success.