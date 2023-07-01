Stepping Up

Newcomer Marskiss aims to offer heated-tobacco consumers an improved user experience.

By Stefanie Rossel

Since their introduction to the market less than a decade ago, sales of heated-tobacco products (HTPs) have grown remarkably. Market research companies are outdoing each other in their forecasts for the category. Reportlinker, for example, valued the global HTP market at $22.36 billion in 2022 and expects it to reach $25.89 billion this year. The market is anticipated to increase at a compound annual growth rate of 15.9 percent to reach $72.86 billion by 2030. Euromonitor expects HTPs to cement their place at the head of the vapor growth category, with significant growth in Japan, South Korea, Russia, Italy, Germany, Poland, the U.S. and Ukraine.

The global HTP market is dominated by four large players—Philip Morris International, which pioneered the category with its IQOS device; BAT, which competes with its Glo brand; Japan Tobacco International, known for its Ploom product; and KT&G with its Lil series.

Inspired by the success in the segment of their larger counterparts, many smaller manufacturers have also entered the market. One of them is Singapore-based business Zilong. Driven by its desire to design a safe and good-flavored HTP, the company spent more than 10 years developing Marskiss before debuting the product in 2021 at the WT Middle East exhibition in Dubai and, more recently, showcasing it at TabExpo 2023 in Bologna.

To understand how Marskiss differs from other HTPs, it’s helpful to examine the company’s background. Zilong was founded by Zhan Baoming, who has worked China’s tobacco industry since 1991 and also owns a cigarette flavoring company. Zhan has been in tobacco harm reduction since 2000. The knowledge he acquired about tar reduction and aroma enhancement laid a solid foundation for the creation of Zilong’s HTP product, according to Zhan. “My goal is to make a good HTP product that is low in tar while satisfying in tobacco aroma,” he says.