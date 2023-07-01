Utopian visions and unintended consequences

By Cheryl K. Olson

“The decline in smoking prevalence has slowed to a trickle.” That’s how Kenneth Warner of the University of Michigan’s School of Public Health phrased it in a 2013 editorial on the tobacco endgame. With progress stalled, tobacco control advocates searched for dramatic measures to kick-start it. A Google Scholar search for “tobacco endgame” brings up over 7,000 results for the past decade.

One popular idea is to simply declare game over. A 2018 editorial in Tobacco Control pointed to clever ads placed in U.K. newspapers by Philip Morris International saying, “We’re trying to give up cigarettes.” Rephrasing that slogan as “Stop me before I kill again,” the editorial stated, “There is no reason why a plan to phase out cigarette sales cannot be developed and pursued now.”

The disruptions and isolation of the Covid-19 pandemic brought fresh calls in major medical and public health journals to stop marketing smokes. “In this context, now is an opportune time to move toward removing cigarettes from general retail sale,” said a BMJ editorial.

If the tobacco industry is sincere about reducing harm, why don’t they just stop selling cigarettes? “That’s a very common talking point. It’s a nice utopian vision,” says Dave Dobbins, an independent consultant currently working with Altria and former chief operating officer of the Legacy Foundation/Truth Initiative.

What would actually happen if Big Tobacco shut down cigarette sales tomorrow? And more realistically, what actions might speed the day when the last Marlboro or Salem is packaged and trucked? Experts in public health, economics and law enforcement have some thoughts.