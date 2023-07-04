Malaysian NGOs Challenge Nicotine Delisting

Three groups have sued the government of Malaysia for removing liquid nicotine from the list of controlled substances, reports Bloomberg, citing local media reports.

Malaysia is preparing legislation that seeks to ban the sale of all tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, to those born after 2007. The NGOs contended that removing nicotine from the list of controlled substances before the tobacco-control rules are in place would allow vape products to be sold openly and legally to anyone, including children.

Malaysia’s health ministry removed the restrictions on nicotine liquids and gels on March 31, which allowed the government to tax vape products containing them starting April 1.

The NGOs argue that the move is unconstitutional, arguing that it went against the recommendation of the Poisons Board.

The plaintiffs in the suit are the Malaysian Council for Tobacco Control, Malaysian Green Lung Association and Voice of the Children.