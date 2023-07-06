Investors Buy 22nd Shares ‘Above Market’

22nd Century Group has entered into definitive agreements with certain investors for the purchase and sale of 778,634 shares of common stock and warrants at a price of $3.80 per share in a registered direct offering priced above market.

The company expects the offering to generate gross proceeds of $3 million before deducting the placement agent’s fees and other offering expenses payable by the company. 22nd Century intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for the continued commercial expansion of its VLN reduced-nicotine content tobacco cigarettes in additional markets, working capital related to its commercial activities and general corporate purposes.

“We are encouraged by the confidence investors have demonstrated in our path forward through the participation in our latest offering of securities, which corresponds with the inflection point we are experiencing in critical aspects of the business,” said CEO James A. Mish in a statement. “In turn, we are pleased to have strengthened our capital position, deliver[ed] continued operational momentum and taken successful steps toward regaining compliance with Nasdaq listing standards.”

The Special Equities Group, a division of Dawson James Securities, acted as the sole placement agent for this transaction.

As part of the transaction, the company agreed to issue to the investors warrants to purchase up to 1,557,268 shares of common stock. The warrants have an exercise price of $3.80 per share and are exercisable six months from the date of issuance. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about July 10, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.