Plant-Based Biologics Market Thriving

The global plant-based biologics market is anticipated to generate a revenue of $182.9 million by 2031, expanding a compound annual growth rate of 4.8 percent from 2022, according to a new report published by Research Dive.

Plant-based biologics are medical products that are produced by utilizing bioengineered plants to create complex molecules like proteins, antibodies, and vaccines. These biologics are produced more sustainably and economically than conventional animal cell-based biologics. The use of plant-based biologics may have substantial effects on the pharmaceutical industry by lowering the costs of medicine development and production and addressing ethical concerns about the use of animals in medical research.

Tobacco continues to be the most widely used plant for the manufacture of pharmaceuticals. Due to their high biomass yield, ease of genetic modification and quick growth rate, tobacco plants are well-suited for biologics production. Several companies, including Medicago, Baiya Phytopharm and Kentucky Bioprocessing have used tobacco to developed vaccines and other medical treatments.

According to Research Dive, North America dominated the global plant-based biologics market in 2021. Not only does the continent offer a sizable market, but it also offers a supportive regulatory environment and strong research infrastructure.

