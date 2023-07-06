WHO Releases Provisional Agendas for Panama Meetings

The World Health Organization has released its provisional agendas for the 10th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP10) to the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control and the third session of the Meeting of the Parties to the Protocol to Eliminate Illicit Trade in Tobacco Products (MOP3), the FCTC announced on its website.

Held in Panama, COP10 will take place Nov. 20-25 and MOP3 will take place Nov. 27-30.

The provisional COP10 agenda is here and the provisional MOP3 agenda is here. Participants in COP10 can register here and participants in MOP3 can register here.

Guidance on registration is also available on the FCTC website.

The FCTC is the first international treaty negotiated under the auspices of the WHO. It was adopted by the World Health Assembly on May 21, 2003, and entered into force on Feb. 27, 2005.

The Protocol to Eliminate Illicit Trade in Tobacco Products is the first protocol to the FCTC, and a new international treaty in its own right. The Protocol builds upon and complements Article 15 of the FCTC, which addresses means of countering illicit trade in tobacco products. It was adopted by consensus on Nov. 12, 2012, at the fifth session of the Conference of the Parties to the FCTC in Seoul and entered into force on Sept. 25, 2018. The Protocol currently includes 67 Parties.