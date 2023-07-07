India: Sale of Excess Tobacco Allowed

India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry has permitted the sale of excess flue-cured Virginia (FCV) tobacco via auction platforms, according to The New Indian Express.

The orders follow Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s letter to Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal requesting farmers be allowed to sell excess FCV after being negatively affected by the Mandous cyclone.

“Of the total tobacco grown in 53,000 hectares, more than 50 percent of the area was severely damaged, due to which the farmers replanted the crop as there is no alternate crop,” Reddy wrote. “Mandous cycle caused tobacco growers to incur additional costs on the production of the crop during this year as the farmers were forced to go for replanting, which also forced the farmer to irrigate the crop during the season to save the crop. Cost of production increased heavily due to replanting, irrigation and increased labor costs.”

FCV tobacco farmers affected by the cyclone are not in a monetary position to pay penalties for excess tobacco produced beyond authorized quantities. Reddy requested orders similar to those in Karnataka allowing the sale of excess FCV be issued to help tobacco growers in Andhra Pradesh.