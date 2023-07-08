Cheryl Olson
Cheryl K. Olson is a California-based public health researcher who specializes in behavioral health issues and consults on tobacco product behaviors via McKinney Regulatory Science Advisors. She spent 15 years on the faculty of Harvard Medical School.
Why Don’t They Just Stop?
Utopian visions and unintended consequences
Staking a Claim?
Rethinking the modified-risk tobacco products approval process.
Fighting the Dip Mentality
What will it take for women who smoke to consider smokeless?
Where’s the Parade?
Record-low youth smoking rates get no respect.
A Teaching Moment
Nicotine’s lessons for cannabis regulation
Science-based Regulation?
Politics and data in tobacco harm reduction
Reality Check
To what extent do flavor bans achieve their stated objectives?
Choosing Wisely
Are choices key to successful switching?
‘Forgotten’ Smokers
A GTNF 20222 panel discussion
The Dilemma of Diversification
The industry’s move into pharma may be positive for public health.
Listening to Nicotine Users
A GTNF panel will put “forgotten smokers” in the spotlight.
Not “A Solved Problem”
Acknowledging reality at the E-Cigarette Summit
Not a Bot
Consumer advocates are for real.
White Coats, Fuzzy Facts?
Educating physicians on nicotine and the risk continuum.
Unlikely Bedfellows
How free-flowing data streams can help advance public health goals for nicotine products.
Watch Your Mouth
What the industry can’t (and could) say about harm reduction
Appropriate for the Protection of Health?
The FDA’s focus on nicotine is coming at the expense of true harm reduction.
Who D’Ya Think You Are?
Your business from the regulators’ perspectives
Acting Unnaturally
Synthetic versus tobacco-derived nicotine
Crossing the Divide
When scientists work for a tobacco company
Taming the Moral Panic
A recent landmark article offers a rare balanced look at vaping in the U.S.
The Credibility Gap
What industry scientists wish they could say to public health researchers about their work.
Filling the Gaps
The FDA gifted you a PMTA deficiency letter … what’s your strategy?
“Grandfathered” Attitudes
Past tobacco industry behavior affects how U.S. regulators treat you today.
Gold Nuggets
Willie McKinney and Cheryl Olson share their insights into the FDA’s final PMTA rule
Perception and Intention Studies
The most confusing part of an FDA application explained