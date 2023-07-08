Clive Bates

Clive Bates is the director of Counterfactual Consulting and the former director of Action on Smoking and Health (U.K.). On this page we feature a selection of his contributions to Tobacco Reporter.

Changing Gear

Clive Bates on how the tobacco industry can accelerate transformation

Fighting The Wrong War

The automatic criticism of everything associated with tobacco is not merely misguided; it has the potential to do real harm.

Fresh Thinking

The World Health Organization and tobacco policy: a seven-point reform agenda

The Endgame Revisited

It is time to confront the fundamental confusion about the public health aims for tobacco and nicotine policy.

A rhetorical gambit

The absence of long-term studies does not justify stifling potentially less harmful nicotine products.  

Hold your fire

In debating the relative risks of nicotine products, one consideration trumps all others.

