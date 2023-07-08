Derek Yach

A global health expert and anti-smoking advocate for more than 30 years, Derek Yach is the owner of Global Health Strategies. Previously, Yach was the director of the Foundation for a Smoke-Free World and a World Health Organization cabinet director and executive director for noncommunicable diseases and mental health. He was deeply involved with the development of the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control. On this page we feature a selection of Yach’s contributions to Tobacco Reporter.

Doctor’s Orders

Medical licensing of e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches should be an urgent priority, writes Derek Yach.

© 2020, Tobacco Reporter. All rights reserved