Derek Yach
A global health expert and anti-smoking advocate for more than 30 years, Derek Yach is the owner of Global Health Strategies. Previously, Yach was the director of the Foundation for a Smoke-Free World and a World Health Organization cabinet director and executive director for noncommunicable diseases and mental health. He was deeply involved with the development of the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control. On this page we feature a selection of Yach’s contributions to Tobacco Reporter.
Doctor’s Orders
Medical licensing of e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches should be an urgent priority, writes Derek Yach.
The Promise of Synthetic Nicotine
It can help address environmental and health concerns, says Derek Yach.
Time to Rethink the FCTC
Conceived in the late 1990s, the treaty should be updated to reflect a changed context.
Ukraine is Opportunity to Transform Tobacco
Governments and industry should rebuild with reduced-risk products, argues Derek Yach.
Derek Yach on TR’s Special Innovation Issue
The health expert explains how innovation is the biggest chance to lower tobacco’s health toll.
The Promise of Innovation
Nicotine companies are helping tobacco users move from deadly combustibles to reduced-risk products.