Ghana Makes Vape Sales and Advertisement Illegal

Ghana has banned all recreational use of vaping and e-cigarette products.

In a press release, the country’s Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) states that the “sale, advertisement and recreational use of electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) such as vapes and other non-nicotine tobacco products by the public” is illegal.

However, ENDS can be registered as a prescription-only medicine for the purposes of cessation therapy.

The FDA claims it has sent notice to manufacturers, importers, wholesalers, and retailers to remove all advertisements on social media, billboards and neon signs immediately and refrain from the importation of the products.

The FDA states that there “will be repercussions including sanctions” for failure to adhere to the rules.