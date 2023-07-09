Tabaterra to Produce JTI Brands for Georgia

Tabaterra will produce certain Japan Tobacco International brands in Azerbaijan and sell them in Georgia under a recently signed deal between the companies.

“We are very pleased to have partnership with JTI on the production and export of global brands,” said Tabaterra Director Elman Javanshir in a statement. “The export agreement we signed is a clear example of production of high-quality products at Tabaterra in accordance with international standards.

According to Javanshir, the export agreement will make a significant contribution to the economy of Azerbaijan, generating annual foreign currency inflows of around $13 million.

“The export agreement we signed with Tabaterra CJSC is of great importance for JTI in terms of strengthening our position in the Georgian market,” said Sergey Buksa, general manager of JTI for Belarus and the Caucasus region.

“Based on the experience and production capabilities of our business partner, Tabaterra, we can now manufacture our global brands such as Sobranie, Winston and Camel in Azerbaijan in a shorter period of time and ensure its accessibility for Georgian consumers. The export agreement we have signed will contribute to the increase of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Georgia.”

Tabaterra was registered in November, 2017. In addition to its own products, the company produces international tobacco brands under license.