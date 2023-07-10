U.S. FDA Issues MDO for Menthol Myblu E-Cigarettes

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a marketing denial order (MDO) for myblu Menthol 2.4%. Fontem US, a subsidiary of Imperial Brands, is banned from marketing or distributing the product in the United States, or they risk enforcement action by FDA.

The company may resubmit a new application to address the deficiencies of the product subject to this MDO, according to an FDA press release.

“Thorough scientific review of tobacco applications is a key pillar under FDA’s role to protect the public from the dangers of tobacco use,” said Matthew Farrelly, director of the Office of Science within the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products. “This application lacked the scientific evidence needed to demonstrate that the product provided a net benefit to the public health that outweigh the known risks.”

The FDA evaluates premarket tobacco product applications (PMTAs) based on a public health standard that considers the impact of the product on the population as a whole, including benefits (i.e., complete transitioning to the product or significant reduction in combustible cigarette use among adults who smoke) and risks (e.g., initiation among youth).

“After reviewing the company’s PMTA, FDA determined that the application lacked sufficient evidence to demonstrate that permitting the marketing of the product would be appropriate for the protection of the public health, which is the applicable standard legally required by the 2009 Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act,” the release states. “For example, among other deficiencies, the application did not present sufficient scientific evidence to show the menthol-flavored e-cigarette products provided an added benefit for adults who smoke relative to tobacco-flavored e-cigarettes.”

The FDA has not authorized for sale of any flavored vaping product other than tobacco. Fontem is expected to challenge the denial order in court.

In April of last year, The FDA issued MDOs to several myblu brand products manufactured by Fontem US. Fontem Ventures, a subsidiary of Imperial Brands PLC, owns the global e-cigarette brand blu.