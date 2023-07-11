Germany to Ban Flavors

The German Bundesrat approved a third amendment to the Tobacco Products Act, which would ban flavored heated-tobacco products, according to Dokumentations und Informationssytem fur Parlamentsmaterialien.

The amendment includes “alignment of EU rules banning flavorings and distinctive flavors in heated-tobacco products; definition of the heated-tobacco product and its classification as a smoking tobacco product or smokeless tobacco product, extended labeling requirements in the form of combined text and image warnings and an information message, extension of the ban on placing cigarettes and roll-your-own tobacco with a characteristic flavor on heated-tobacco products; [and] amendment of various sections of the Tobacco Products Act,” according to the German Bundestag website.