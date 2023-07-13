Korea: Microalgae to Reduce Emissions at PMI

Philip Morris International will establish a demonstration facility for carbon capture and utilization technology at its factory in Yangsan, North Gyeongsang Province, South Korea, according to the Korea Environment Corp. (KECO), reports Korea Bizwire.

The facility will leverage the carbon dioxide absorption of microalgae, which is expected to reduce the factory’s annual carbon emissions by 2.15 tons.

The facility will operate solely on solar power and utilize wastewater as well as repurpose the microalgae as fertilizer or feed after use, providing the repurposed products free of charge to local communities.

The site and funding were provided by the South Korean arm of PMI, coordinated by KECO, and research and development support were provided by the Korea Environment and Merchandise Testing Institute.